Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

NRCC Pharmacy Tech graduates first class

Courtesy photo

New River Community College’s first pharmacy technician training students have successfully completed their coursework. Graduates are (front, from left) Katie Begley, Fairlawn; Lacey Skinnell, Dublin; Jenna Barker, Dublin; and Alaina Porter, Blacksburg; and (back) Emily Begley, Fairlawn; Pam Gulley, Pulaski; and Autumn Mertz, Narrows; with instructor Brenton Langston. Graduates of the short-term program are eligible to take the national Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) exam and then apply for registration as a pharmacy technician in Virginia. The next session begins Jan. 17. Registration information is available at www.nr.edu/workforce. Search using the Class ID (3584) under “classes and programs/non-credit course offerings.”

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on January 3, 2017.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login