NRCC Pharmacy Tech graduates first class

New River Community College’s first pharmacy technician training students have successfully completed their coursework. Graduates are (front, from left) Katie Begley, Fairlawn; Lacey Skinnell, Dublin; Jenna Barker, Dublin; and Alaina Porter, Blacksburg; and (back) Emily Begley, Fairlawn; Pam Gulley, Pulaski; and Autumn Mertz, Narrows; with instructor Brenton Langston. Graduates of the short-term program are eligible to take the national Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) exam and then apply for registration as a pharmacy technician in Virginia. The next session begins Jan. 17. Registration information is available at www.nr.edu/workforce. Search using the Class ID (3584) under “classes and programs/non-credit course offerings.”

Written by: Editor on January 3, 2017.

