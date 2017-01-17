NRCC offering iPad/iPhone class

Registration is still open for an introductory iPad and iPhone course offered at New River Community College’s New River Valley Mall site in Christiansburg.

“Getting Started with iPad/iPhone” is being held Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to noon, in room 142. The workshop will benefit those just getting to know their iPad, iPhone or iPod touch.

The hands-on session will help participants navigate the “home” screen, discover how to sync devices with iTunes, manage photos, use cameras, watch videos and change Wi-Fi settings. Interested participants are advised to bring their iPad or iPhone to the class, but an iPad is not required to attend. The cost of this workshop is $20.

To register for this class, visit http://bit.ly/ipad117.

Written by: Editor on January 17, 2017.

Comments

comments