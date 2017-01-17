NRCA offering parents training and childcare

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Community Action (NRCA) is seeking participants and business partners for a new program that simultaneously offers career training and quality, affordable childcare for eligible parents.

NRCA launched SwiftStart in January. Carolyn Fisher, NRCA SwiftStart career monitor, said the program, “will assist working parents in the New River Valley by giving them an ‘edge’ in today’s competitive landscape by securing higher-wage jobs and helping them find affordable child care.”

