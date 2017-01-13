Non-degreed teachers may now sub

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Public Schools just added a new category of substitute teachers that will allow those without college degrees to sub.

By making this change, the school system hopes to increase their pool of substitute teachers, explained Dr. Shirley Perry, director of human resources.

“We thought we’d open it up, and maybe we can attract candidates to come in who have a high school diploma or GED to sub for a teacher, because we don’t have enough substitutes to fill the needs of the schools each and every day,” Perry explained.

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2017.

