New Year’s fire destroys Pulaski home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New Year’s Day brought a fire that destroyed a family of four’s home Sunday.

Pulaski Fire Chief Brandon Hamblin said the residents were at home, but were all out of the house when firefighters arrived on the scene of the 4:11 p.m. call.

Heavy fire was showing on the roof when firefighters arrived, according to Hamblin. It took firefighters until 7:50 p.m. to get the blaze under control.

The house was a total loss. Hamblin said one resident received minor injuries, but no firefighters were injured.

Draper and Newbern fire departments, Pulaski Police Department and REMSI assisted Pulaski Fire Department. Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation. All units cleared the scene at 8:50 p.m.

Written by: Editor on January 3, 2017.

Comments

comments