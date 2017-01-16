New ‘Y’ swim team ready to compete

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Sneha Aggarwal enjoys swimming, but the chance to compete against other swimmers enticed her even more.

Aggarwal and fellow members of Pulaski YMCA’s new swim team got their first chance to compete this weekend, traveling to Southside Virginia for a swim meet at YMCA of Martinsville and Henry County.

Adam Pace, local Y program director, said the team is competing in the Piedmont YMCA Swimming Association league, which consists of 13 YMCAs throughout western Virginia.

“It’s a very good league where the kids can go swim in a competitive environment, but it’s not as cutthroat as some environments,” he said.

Written by: Editor on January 16, 2017.

