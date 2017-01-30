New Pulaski County administrator’s reputation precedes him

By BROOKE J. WOOD

“Firestarter” was used to describe Jonathan Sweet as word spread in October that he had been named Pulaski County’s new administrator.

“Is that a good thing or a bad thing?” a surprised Sweet asked from behind his desk at the Pulaski County Administration Building on only his fifth day on the job.

But he’s been a county administrator for 14 years – first in Bland and then in Grayson. In each case, he became a fixer, which was no easy task in Grayson where he had to get the county out of a financial hole and citizens trusting their local government again.

“I’ve been somewhat of a turnaround guy, I guess. I enjoy taking on challenge, not that Pulaski County needs a turnaround guy by any means,” he says.

Sweet, 38, explains that the foundation is already laid in Pulaski County.

“There’s so much here to continue to build on that foundation. That’s what excites me. We’re not having to do the foundational and systemic investments. Those have been made, and now it’s just a building opportunity.”

On Jan. 16, he stepped in as the county’s new administrator, replacing Peter Huber who had held that position for 16 years.

Sweet served six years in Bland and seven and half in Grayson, but there is one indication he may be in Pulaski County for a while longer. He and his wife Natalie are having a home built at Heron’s Landing, where they hope to be living by middle to late summer.

“I think it’ll be rewarding to serve in Pulaski County. I want to be in Southwest Virginia where I think there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity, amazing people, amazing climate.”

The couple has a 9-year-old son, Silas, and an 8-year-old daughter, Palyn. They’re currently expected a third child, and found out last week they’ll be having a girl.

“This is a complete restart for me. It’s a new job in a new community. I’m building a new house. We’re having a new baby. We’re finding a new church.”

Until their new home is ready for dwellers, the Sweets are living in a temporary residence on the Galax-Grayson County line. His parents, sister and brothers live in the area as well. In 1994, the family left King George County for Grayson, where Sweet finished his junior and senior years of high school.

Sweet graduated from Radford University with a bachelor’s degree in communications. He completed the University of Virginia’s Darden Business School’s Senior Executive Institute and graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.

He started his career as an economic development director in Carroll County before taking on the same role in Danville.

He was only 24 when he became county administrator in Bland.

“From a population standpoint, Bland was very rural, but very unique,” he says. “It has some challenges as a result of its rurality and population density, but also has a tremendous amount of opportunities we were able to explore and cultivate there as well.”

He applied for the administrative post in Grayson County “to serve a community that I was connected to.” Once he assumed his duties in Grayson, he found the county in dire straits financially. But he says the biggest challenge was the citizens’ “lack of faith, confidence and trust” in their local government.

“It took a considerable amount of time to rebuild [that], and we rebuilt it with transparency and communication and consistency in our practices and policies. Eventually we restored faith, confidence and trust, and that’s really what allowed us to implement new programs and change that has been a huge transformative process for Grayson County.”

Fixing the county’s financial crisis was no easy task either.

“We were in a financial hole when I got there, and it really wasn’t clearly understood by the board of supervisors, and wasn’t represented to the citizens. So, sharing the financial position we were in was a surprise, and the solution to the financial situation was austere.”

By the time Sweet was done, the budget was stripped across the board by 12.9 percent and up. Fee structures, taxes and school replacement debt were all reevaluated. After that, he focused on economic and community development projects, infrastructure, schools and funding.

In 2014, Grayson County was second in job creation per capita in Virginia. During his tenure, 873 new jobs were added, and 290 jobs were retained in the county’s workforce. In a period of just 36 months, he was able to make six new job creation announcements.

“A lot of it was a series of sun, moon, stars, planets lining up, of course,” Sweet says laughing. “But you create the environment that’s conducive for private sector investment. You make sure you support them to the level they need to secure that investment. We were very successful in Grayson County in doing that. We really listened to what the business and industry needed, and tried to deliver on what the business and industry needed.”

Sweet sees 2017 as his year of learning about Pulaski County.

“I’ve got about a year learning curve because Pulaski County is a pretty good sized operation, after looking at all the moving parts, looking at the amount of projects already in the pipeline and the amount getting ready to enter the pipeline.”

Sweet’s macro-management, coaching style lends itself well to such a year as he searches for where he “can add value,” and he believes supporting the staff is his biggest leadership role at anytime.

“I’m not here to make any change. I’m here to make positive and strategic improvements, and all of that needs to be very calculated.”

He describes the county’s administrative staff as “experienced professionals who know their subject matter. I’m going to make sure they have the resources and the tools and the assets they need to continue to be successful.”

Very soon he’ll be knocking a hole through his office wall to make a door into the room he plans to use as a “think tank.” He says the new room will be a “more conducive environment” for staff and supervisors to brainstorm and discuss the “challenges of the day, the week, the month.”

Although he’ll spend the first few months meeting with supervisors and preparing the budget, he’s already contemplating the county’s economic development.

“Cookie cutter really doesn’t work in economic development. You really need to customize a package or proposal for the specific business or industry’s needs. And it’s not just traditional economic development we need to look at. It’s entrepreneurialism, small business, infrastructure to basically support any level of job creation.”

He’s aware that the region has a challenge with attracting industry and jobs to match the workforce.

“It’s a challenge many communities and counties in Southwest Virginia grapple with. If you just look at our population growth, it’s been pretty flat. The average age of our population is going up. So, our workforce has sort of been shrinking. It’s a quantity of quality issue.”

But he thinks self-perception is a critical component in attracting new business and jobs.

“I really think there’s a latent capacity to serve new business and industry here in a variety of sectors. It’s a perception issue and we’ve got to overcome that perception issue.”

He plans to get a better read on those perceptions by talking to business owners, board members, county staff and the public.

“I really want to know what the perceptions of Pulaski County are countywide so I know where we need to focus our attention on reversing those perceptions, because sometimes those perceptions are not reality.”

He wants all Pulaski County citizens to realize the locale’s potential.

“Pulaski County is beautiful,” he adds, unable to bridle his enthusiasm about his new job and location.

He says 2017 is going to be one of “change management” for him and his family.

“We’re embracing it and what helps is that the board of supervisors have been so gracious, my staff has been so supportive. I really think the team, and the board of supervisors, and the assets here really fit my style well, and I can’t wait to really get rolling.”

