NE Pulaski area to be without water

The Pulaski Department of Public Works will be replacing a check valve on Route 11 near Memorial Drive beginning at 8 p.m. today, which will necessitate turning off water to the surrounding area. Officials expect the installation to be complete by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say their intention is that by performing the installation overnight, it will have less impact for the area’s water customers.

The following areas will be without water during the repair hours:

Memorial Drive to the Peppers Ferry Road intersection

Walgreens

Magic Mart and businesses in the Memorial Square shopping center

Route 11 from the Pleasant Hill crossover to Windsor Avenue

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Route 11 during these repair hours as well.

Town officials apologize for any inconvenience that occurs during this installation, and thanks patrons for their patience and cooperation as they work to improve water service in Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on January 3, 2017.

Comments

comments