Pulaski Middle School recently looked like an “American Gladiators” set with students battling it out in a colorful padded arena.

But they weren’t on a television set. They were in the school gym.

Over a three-day period, Pulaski middle schoolers spent their physical education classes with members of the U.S Army National Guard leading them through a series of team-building exercises and intense workouts. The National Guard takes the Guard Fit program to local schools throughout the year.

