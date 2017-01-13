Nancy Jean Zeliff (Howden)

Nancy Jean Zeliff (Howden), resident of Pulaski County, Va. and former resident of Allegany County N.Y., passed from this life into the nearer presence of Jesus on Jan. 10, 2017.

Nancy was born June 7, 1943, the second child of the late William and Eleanor (Shaw) Howden. Nancy is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, William and Jackie Howden; brother and sister-in-law, David and Mary Howden; aunt, Helen Young; daughter, Luann Bolden (Richmond, Va.); daughter, Cindi Songster (Richmond, Va.); son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Lynn Richmond; son, Steven Zeliff; along with 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Nancy served The Lord as a member of The Almond Union of Churches, Almond, N.Y. She served her community as a Sister of The Order of The Eastern Stars and was a member of New York State Grange. Nancy retired from the Alfred-Almond Central School District as the secretary to the high school. She also contributed many years to Allegany County Fair as the front office manager.

Nancy enjoyed her retirement spending time with her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed by many.

Memorial Service, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Shackelford, will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

