melinda@southwesttimes.com
An early-morning fire gutted a home in the southwest section of Pulaski Monday.
Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said the 1:31 a.m. call came directly into the fire department as a report of smoke in the area. However, when the first unit arrived, heavy smoke was coming from a residence at 326 Chestnut St. He said a portion of the roof already was starting to collapse near the rear of the house.
“It had been burning for a while,” Kiser added.
