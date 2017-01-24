Minnie Marie Harris Davis

Minnie Marie Harris Davis, 92, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at the English Meadows Assisted Living facility in Christiansburg, Va.

Born Dec. 26, 1924, in Hiwassee, Va., she was the daughter of the late Cora Bell Harris. Her husband, Darce Benjamin Davis; daughter Carol Jean Davis; brothers Stanley Leroy Harris and Cecil Harris; and sister Helen (Peggy) Shafransky also preceded her in death.

Minnie is survived by her son, Larry B. Davis and Sue Smith of Willis, Va.

The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, with the service beginning at 2 p.m. at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

Thanks to the entire staff and caregivers at English Meadows Assisted Living, Christiansburg, and a special thanks to Intrepid/Hospice, Radford, Va.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

