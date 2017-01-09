Meals & hugs

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A kindergartner innocently reaches across the stainless steel countertop to place his hand on Darlene Dalton’s and asks if he can purchase a drink from the cooler.

“Sure, you can,” a beaming Dalton tells him and then punches his purchase into the computer register where a photograph of each student at Riverlawn Elementary School is kept, along with a list of any food allergies and their lunch plan (free, reduced, or pay).

“I’m a stickler for rules, but if I have to bend them for a child’s needs I will,” she says.

Dalton started in the cafeteria at the old Riverlawn school 19 years ago when state and federal rules were different. Today, as the nutrition manager at the new school, she seems surprised when describing those changes and nostalgic about the way it used to be.

“It’s more than just opening a can and heating stuff. We have lots of rules and regulations to go by,” she points out.

One of the most surprising changes was the removal of sweets.

“There’s no cookies or cake anymore. Several years ago they took away sweets. It was fun to make cookies and cakes, to give them ice cream.”

The new regulations require more whole wheat and portion sizes are now based on grade level.

“But they have a lot more choices now,” she adds.

Every day they get to choose between two entrées and can have a chef’s salad if they want. Last Thursday they were asked to choose between cheese and pepperoni pizza. They could also choose between broccoli with cheese and a peanut butter sandwich with stringed cheese.

The milk carton is gone. Strawberry, chocolate, and regular milk are served in bottles these days, and Dalton believes the students prefer it bottled.

“When these children come through my serving lines, they’re my children and I make sure everything is right. I want to make sure they get the best possible meal that we can serve,” she says.

