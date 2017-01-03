Maryland man charged in fatal wreck

RUSSELL COUNTY — A Maryland man Sunday became the second person to be arrested on serious felony charges as a result of separate fatal head-on collisions in southwest Virginia over the holidays.

According to Virginia State Police, Dale M. Donnells, 41, of Berwyn Heights, Md., was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck south in the northbound lane of Route 19 in Russell County when it struck a northbound 2007 Pontiac G5 head-on on New Year’s Day.

The driver of the Pontiac, Thomas C. Estep, 21, of Norton, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

