Mary B. Kitts

Norfolk – Mary B. Kitts was born April 26, 1929 in Pulaski, Va. to parents John G. and Nellie Ramsey Kitts. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Fay Kitts Hall, and her brothers, Archie, Clifford, and Daniel Kitts.

Mary contracted polio at the age of 15. First she fought for her life and then she fought for her independence for the rest of her life. She was a member of the Post-Polio Support Group of Newport News, Va. She worked for 30 years in the health care fields and after 22 years at Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Va, she retired as the chief medical records librarian. One of her greatest joys during her years in Fishersville was playing bass in the Paige and Then Some Band.

After retiring, she moved to Norfolk, Va. and volunteered at the Endependence Center of Tidewater, where she met her lifetime companion Sheila Dinwiddie. She was ever grateful for the love and support of their blended families.

Mary is survived by her brother, John Kitts (Laura) Clinton, Miss; her nephews, Michael Kitts (Margia) Front Royal, Va. and Reverend John Kitts (Michelle) Canton, Ga., and nieces, Lisa Kitts Bullock (Nathan), Clinton, Miss. and Pamela Kitts Tanner, Norfolk, Va. She was well loved and will be truly missed by Sheila’s children, especially Jacklyn Dinwiddie Parker, who provided extra loving care and support, Charlene Dinwiddie Kealey, Virginia Dinwiddie Rice (William), Donald Dinwiddie (Tracey), Ellie Dinwiddie Fetterly (Mark) and a plethora of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

All of Mary’s family would like to thank Rhonda Gossett, BrightStar Care, Kempsville Health and Rehab Center, as well as Medical Services of America, Hospice Services for providing loving care in her last months and years. There will be a celebration of Mary’s life at Unitarian Church of Norfolk on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. Cremation Society of Virginia is handling the arrangements.

Written by: Editor on January 4, 2017.

