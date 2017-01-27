Martha Diana Phillippi

Martha Diana Phillippi, 67, of Draper, Va., gained her wings as well as the ability to walk again on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the Carillion New River Valley Medical Center.

Born Sept. 16, 1949, in Christiansburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Dollie and Willie Sheppard of Blacksburg, Va.

Martha had a beautiful zest for life. Her love for her family and grandchildren was immeasurable. Her smile and jovial laugh were often the life of the party.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Sheppard, and sister Etta Akers.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, James Elbert Phillippi Sr.; daughter Melissa Gregory and husband Paul of Barren Springs, Va.; son James Phillippi Jr. and wife Laura of Draper; stepson Alan Phillippi of Pulaski, Va.; granddaughters Andrea Lyons, Katie Lyons, Kayla Phillippi, Adalaide Phillippi and Lauralai Phillippi; step-grandsons Doug Phillippi, Danny Phillippi and Mikey Phillippi; great-grandchildren Kaylee Lyons, Grace Lyons, Chet Smith and Blair Smith; brother Lewis Sheppard and wife Shirley of Montgomery County, Va.; sisters Maxine Spence husband Tim, Mary “Bonnie” Richardson, Norma “Estelle” Richardson and husband Sherman and Nora Turpin and husband Hensel, all of Pulaski; sisters-in-law Jean Rhodes of West Virginia and Nancy Morris of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, with Pastor Randall Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Back-Pack Program at NBB Bank in Dublin.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

The family is in the care of Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2017.

