Man who beat wife with bat gets 10 years

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man who beat his wife in the head with a T-ball bat, denting the bat in the process, won’t be going home for several more years despite the wife’s request that he be released from jail.

“I’m not willing to give up on someone I’ve been with for 45 years,” Teresa Ford said during a sentencing hearing for her husband, Walter Pascal Ford, 65. Walter pleaded guilty in October to maliciously wounding Teresa during an argument at their apartment on Sixth Street in northwest Pulaski Jan. 17, 2016.

Written by: Editor on January 23, 2017.

