Man seriously injured in Carroll explosion

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY — Authorities say a man was transported to a North Carolina hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning when a residence exploded and caught fire.

According to Virginia State Police, an adult female and two juveniles were not injured in the 6:45 a.m. explosion, that blew out windows and knocked most of the brick off the exterior walls of the home, in the 100 block of Old Mabry Place.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office are investigating the incident. A press release issued Thursday afternoon indicated marijuana and an illegal hallucinogenic narcotic were seized from the residence.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2017.

