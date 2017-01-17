Man charged with stabbing teen

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A 47-year-old Pulaski man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing a teenager during a disagreement.

Pulaski Police Cpl. J.W. Stone said the department received a call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday of a fight with a weapon involved. When police arrived on the scene, at Sixth Street and N. Washington Ave., they found five to six juveniles. Stone said the youth reported that Jeremy David Lambert had stabbed an 18-year-old teen and then left the scene in a vehicle.

Stone said authorities knew where Lambert lives, so they responded to Lambert’s residence and placed him under arrest.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 17, 2017.

Comments

comments