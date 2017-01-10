Man arrested in stabbing at Christiansburg business

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Christiansburg man was charged with first-degree murder and malicious wounding after a stabbing incident late last week left a Narrows woman dead.

Christiansburg Police said they were notified at 11:10 a.m. Friday that a woman had been injured at Anderson Audiology, located at 140 Oak Tree Blvd. When they arrived they found Amy Byrd Shrader, 58, deceased.

According to a statement from the Christiansburg Police Department, a witness reported that a male suspect fled the scene driving a 2004 gold Ford Crown Victoria.

At 12:13 p.m., police reported that they passed a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by the alleged assailant. The officer turned around to follow the vehicle, which drove into the parking lot of Amelia’s Pizzeria in Christiansburg.

According to the police report, the suspect immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot. At 12:30 p.m., Cyron Stokes, 25, was apprehended in a residential yard on King Street.

Another woman at the business who had been physically assaulted was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Montgomery with non life-threatening injuries, and released the same day.

