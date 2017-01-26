Man arrested after shooting self in leg

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man who apparently shot himself in the leg accidentally last week is jailed without bond on four charges, including possession of a firearm by a non-violent convicted felon.

According to Lt. Jill Neice with Pulaski Police Department, Perish Rome Gambill, 26, was taken into custody following an encounter with police Jan. 18.

The incident began when the police department was dispatched to the area of Mashburn Avenue, off Pepper’s Ferry Road, for a report of a man on foot, armed with a handgun. Authorities were given a description of the suspect by the caller.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 26, 2017.

Comments

comments