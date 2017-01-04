Malicious wounding charge filed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski woman is being held without bond on a malicious wounding charge stemming from a domestic disturbance.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche said Gina Dusk Ingram, 53, was arrested Dec. 29 when police responded to an alleged fight between Ingram and her sister. The incident took place in the 100 block of Fifth Street NE.

Roche said the sister was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the altercation. The sister allegedly had an injury that appeared to have been caused by a blow to the head and hair had been pulled out.

Written by: Editor on January 4, 2017.

Comments

comments