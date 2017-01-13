Malcolm Harvey Gray Jr.,

Malcolm Harvey Gray Jr., age 71, of Pulaski, Va. died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Wythe County, Va. on March 25, 1945, to the late Malcolm H. Gray Sr. and Loraine Coeburn Gray. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are his wife, Alene Anderson Gray; son, Nick Gray and wife, Karen; daughter, Dawn Smith and husband, Steven; three grandchildren, Cody Burton, Hunter Burton and Bryson Gray; sister, Gale Buck and husband, Gene, of Rural Retreat, Va.; brothers-in-law, Arnold Anderson and wife, Thelma, and Roger Anderson and wife, Janice; sister-in-law, Mary Anderson, and beloved pet, Bell.

He retired from H.T. Bowling Co. and had many friends there.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 3 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Teresa Tolbert officiating. Burial will follow in Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski County, Va. Visiting will be Saturday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from 1:30 until the service hour.

Flowers are appreciated. Also, consider donations to Thornspring Methodist Church in honor of Malcolm.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

