Locals look forward to inauguration

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Although they’re not actually attending the inauguration tomorrow, several Pulaski County citizens were more than willing to express their hopes for a successful event and for a promising four years once Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Andy McCready, a business owner and chair of Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, says he was offered tickets to the inauguration but chose not to go after considering cost, crowd size and potential demonstrations.

“It’ll be your normal everyday inauguration. Then I think Mr. Trump will get to work. People are not looking for a lot of fanfare,” McCready maintains.

Written by: Editor on January 19, 2017.

