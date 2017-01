Local man pens children’s book

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Roger Hodge drove a truck for 25 years before he decided to write his first book for publication.

“The Elves and the Ice Cream,” which was released a few weeks before Christmas, is a tribute to his family. It’s dedicated to them and they’re the inspiration behind his characters.

“My children and wife are in it as elves. And my next-door neighbor, Betty Horton and her Chihuahua, Taco, are in it,” Hodge says.

