Local advocates believe education key to averting crimes against girls, women

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Morgan Harrington. Alexis Murphy. Nicole Lovell.

Most of us wouldn’t know these names if it wasn’t for the tragic ways these Virginia females all died. Before their untimely murders, Lovell lived in Blacksburg, Harrington in Roanoke, and Murphy in Nelson County, the setting for the idyllic TV drama, “The Waltons.”

Kristin Vaughn was sitting in a Pulaski County church when she gave herself marching orders.

“That day I heard Nicole Lovell’s teacher talk about her and Help Save the Next Girl (HSTNG), I knew I had to get involved,” Vaughn explains. “I knew this is what God wanted me to do with my life.”

Written by: Editor on January 2, 2017.

