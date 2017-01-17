Lillian Shepherd Dunnigan

Lillian Shepherd Dunnigan, 99, of Fairlawn, Va., passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

She was born in Midway, W.Va. and was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Mary Lilly Brammer; husbands, Maury Shepherd and Raymond Dunnigan; and her 11 siblings. Lillian spent most of her career at Hercules Powder Company, working various jobs there from 1941 to 1974. She was the first female chief operator in the solvents area. She will be dearly missed by her children and their families.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Betty Shepherd of Radford, Va.; daughter and sons-in-law, Gwen and Gary Hughes of Fairlawn, Va., and Lynn and Butch Jackson of Alabama; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Graveside services will be private.

The family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, Va. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

January 17, 2017.

