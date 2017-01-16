Leading Lights seeking Pulaski County nominations

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Know someone whose volunteer service has had a community-changing impact?

If so, NRV Leading Lights would like to hear about it.

For the past eight years Leading Lights has recognized volunteers throughout the New River Valley for their works. However, receiving nominations from some communities, including Pulaski County, hasn’t always been successful.

As a result, Leading Lights’ board of directors expanded its traditional awards in 2016 to a total of 11 to encourage more nominations from across the NRV and more nominations of high school and college students.

Nominees must be residents of the New River Valley or be enrolled in a high school or college in the NRV.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 16, 2017.

Comments

comments