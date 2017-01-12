Lady Cougars put up fight against Titans

By DAVID GRAVELY , SWT Sports Editor

ROANOKE – Let’s be honest, when the Pulaski County Lady Cougar basketball team traveled to Roanoke Wednesday to play the Hidden Valley Titans it was very clearly a mismatch.

The Lady Titans (8-3) are led by four seniors who at least two of should have a chance to play at the next level. They also have a very solid junior and a couple of sophomores that will be the future of their program. They are a program that has performed at the top level over the past few years and most do not expect that to change in the near future.

Pulaski County (3-8), on the other hand, is a team in transition. There are two seniors, both of whom are producing well for head coach Bradley Sutphin, and a group of underclassmen that have the potential to put the Lady Cougars back on the map … once they make a few more adjustments and gain a little confidence.

None of that seemed to matter Wednesday, however, as the Lady Cougars battled the bigger Titans with an gritty effort that was impressive to watch. At the end of the first period Pulaski County trailed 23-16. At the halftime break it was still close, 33-28 in favor of the Titans. It seemed like every time Hidden Valley started to build a lead, the Lady Cougars would claw their way back to within a few points.

At the end of the third the Titans had expanded their lead to nine points, 52-43. Again, the Lady Cougars buckled down and got the score to within a few points.

Hidden Valley, with Makaylah Phillips injured and not dressed out on the bench and Rachael Greer fouled out in the final minutes, was just too strong despite the scrappy effort by Pulaski County. The Titans won 69-60, but the effort and determination by the Lady Cougars can certainly give fans hope.

“We’re getting there,” Coach Sutphin said after the game. “We’re still missing too many shots and we’re still turning the ball over too much. The girls are still coming together as a team, but if there’s one thing I can’t complain about it’s their effort. They get after it and they play tough. We are not afraid to get down on the ground and go after the ball. As the season goes along we’re going to see more and more good things happen for us. It’s just a growing process and we’re aware of it.”

The Lady Cougars were led by senior Savannah Coffey with 16 points. Senior Rachael Greer was close behind with 12 points. Amiah Stables scored 11 and Taylor Dickerson hit three big three pointers for nine points. Alaina Akers and Maddy Ratcliffe scored four points each and Tyanna Haynes and Leah Lowe score two points each.

Hidden Valley senior guard Drew Freehand led all scorers with 35 points. Junior Meredith Smith added 15 points and junior Sawyer Freehand scored 14. Junior Jordyn Sadler scored three points and senior Taylor Gray added two points.

In the JV contest the Lady Cougars continued to show improvement, earning a 45-25 victory.

Jaira McNair led the way with a game high 18 points. Kaylee Tucker, Kassidy Secrist and Hanna Walson scored 6 points each. Karlee Newberry scored 4 points. Bailley Nash and Sydney Smith scored 2 points each and Alicia Noble added 1 point.

Midajah Davis led Hidden Valley with 16 points.

Written by: Editor on January 12, 2017.

