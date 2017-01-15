Lady Cougars blast Patrick Henry 57-40 on the road

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

ROANOKE – Eight Lady Cougars scored Friday against Patrick Henry on the way to a lopsided 57-40 victory for Pulaski County.

Rachael Greer took the top scoring honors with a game high 13 points. Savannah Coffey and Taylor Dickerson were close behind with 12 points each. Amiah Stables scored 7 and Alaina Akers added 5. Tyanna Haynes and Leah Lowe scored 3 points each. Maddie Ratcliffe scored 2 points.

The Cougars took an early 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and then outscored PH to take a 30-21 lead into the halftime break. Pulaski County outscored the Patriots 15-8 in the third and 12-11 in the fourth period to secure the win.

Dickerson hit 2 three pointers. Stables, Haynes and Akers each added one.

The Lady Cougar JV squad also won, but a score for that contest was not available.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Christiansburg. JV starts at 5:30 followed by varsity at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2017.

Comments

comments