Kiser: ‘Community came together’ during fire

By BROOKE J. WOOD

“This was the biggest fire of my life, and I wouldn’t mind if that never changed,” Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said of the Pulaski Church of God fire this week.

Over 100 firefighters from 12 fire departments battled the Jan. 10 blaze that left the sanctuary of the Bob White Boulevard church a total loss.

“One hundred ten firefighters sounds like a lot, but we had everybody utilized,” Kiser told Pulaski Town Council during their monthly work session Tuesday evening.

January 19, 2017.

