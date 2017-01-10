By MELINDA WILLIAMS
A Pulaski County judge Monday rejected an inmate’s request for a temporary furlough to be with a family member who overdosed on drugs.
Robert Canard, defense attorney for 29-year-old Amber Danielle Dalia, told the judge he thinks it would be good for Dalia to visit the family member so she can see the impact of drugs.
During a September hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Canard said his client has a “very severe” drug addiction problem and that her mother died from a drug overdose.
