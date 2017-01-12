Johnnie Peveler

Johnnie Peveler, age 86, of Pulaski, Va., went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born Jan. 7, 1931 in Bartley, W.Va., she was the eldest child of the late John and Mae Christian. She enjoyed family reunions, quilting, canning, hunting, skeet shooting and dancing. After raising her family, she fulfilled her life’s dream of going to college, and graduated in 1973 as a registered nurse.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Archie Marshall and Ebb Peveler; son, Marcus Marshall; grandchildren, Marky Marshall, Jonathan (Mikey) and Etiola Cortellesi; sisters, Peggy Green and Bonnie Christian, and brothers, Jay and Donald Christian.

She is survived by daughter, Janet Sparks of Pulaski, Va.; son, Wade Marshall and wife, Barbara, from Blacksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Eric Marshall from Blacksburg, Va., Devin Cortellesi and wife, Amberly, of Bluefield, W.Va., Santana Marshall and companion, Joe Falgiani, of War, W.Va., Julie Yates and husband, Charlie, of Goose Creek, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Sofia Falgiani of War, W.Va. and one great-grandson due in June; sisters, Marie Sisk of Pipestem, W.Va., Helen Estep of Bluefield, W.Va., Janice and Warren Oliver of Collegedale, Tenn., Betty and Rick Bonari of Bremerton, Wash., Maxine and Jerry Irwin of Gains, Mich., Rhonda Wiley of Thomasville, N.C., and brothers, Bob and Linda Christian of Mio, Mich., Roger and Salitta Christian of Corunna, Ind. and Ronnie and Garietta Christian of Corunna, Ind.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. from Trinity Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Welch, W.Va., with Evangelist Joe Akers officiating. Burial to follow at Tom Sparks Cemetery in Bradshaw, W.Va.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Trinity Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Welch, W.Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Cortellesi, Dr. Dave Skewes and Dr. Matthew Skewes.

Fanning Funeral Home at Welch, W.Va. is serving the Peveler family.

