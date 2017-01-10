Jeanne Eileen Lane

Jeanne Eileen Lane, age 74, of Pulaski, Va., died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016 at Lewis GaleHospital–Pulaski.

She was born on January 29, 1942 in Pulaski, Va. and was the daughter of the late Helen Lucille Duncan Hurst and the late William Eugene Hurst. Jeanne was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a graduate of Pulaski High School Class of 1960. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son; David Via.

She is survived by her husband Jack Jason Lane Sr. of Pulaski, Va.; a son, Jack Jason Lane Jr. of Pulaski, Va.; a sister, Carolyn Belle Puckett of North Carolina, and three grandchildren, Kane Via, Tyler Jason Lane and Ashton Bryce Lane, along with a special friend, Caroline Caldwell, and a special niece, Rene Garcia.

Jeanne’s decision was to be cremated, and not have a memorial service. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. 540-980-1700.

