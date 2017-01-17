James (Jimmy) Andrew Edwards

James (Jimmy) Andrew Edwards, age 62, of Pulaski, Va., died early Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2017 peacefully at his Mt. Olivet residence.

He was born in Pulaski, Va. Jan. 3, 1955 and was the son of the late Mildred Alley Edwards and Andrew Edwards. Jimmy was a retired employee of Magnox, and attended Peak Creek Mission of Prayer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Roger Edwards and Michael Edwards, and his wife, Sarah.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Judy B. Edwards; his children, Jason Gregory and his wife, Yendi, of Chesapeake, Va., Misty Brown and her husband, Dennis, of Max Meadows, Va., Jamie Edwards and her fiancé, Nathaniel Bibee, of Lynchburg, Va.; a brother, Terry Edwards and his wife, Helen, of Dallas, Ga.; sisters, Elizabeth E. Pope of Pulaski, Va. and Susan Caviness and her husband, T.W., of Clemmons, N.C.; two grandchildren, Justen Gregory and Jayce Gregory, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Interment followed in Hufford Cemetery. The family received friends Monday at the funeral home from noon until service time.

Flowers are appreciated, but those who wish may make memorial contributions in Jimmy’s name to Pulaski Daily Bread, P.O. Box 824, Pulaski, VA 24301. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. 540-980-1700.

Written by: Editor on January 17, 2017.

