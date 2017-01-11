Injured Hillsville man facing charges after chase

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY — A 36-year-old Hillsville man injured in a wreck during a police chase is facing charges upon release from a Roanoke hospital, according to Carroll County authorities.

Sheriff J.B. Gardner said the chase began just before 8 p.m. Monday when an officer responded to a call of a wanted person operating a possible stolen vehicle in the Laurel section of the county. Cpl. Joseph Holderfield observed the Chevrolet Blazer and discovered its displayed tags were not registered to the vehicle.

A pursuit ensued when Holderfield activated his emergency lights and the Blazer would not stop. Gardner said the pursuit reached speeds in excess of 80 mph at times.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 11, 2017.

Comments

comments