Hughett competes at NBL Super Grands in NC

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

WINSTON SALEM, NC – When you’re in the third grade, making a decision on a sport can be tough. Baseball is an option if you’ve got the skill set to hit the ball. Football is always out there if you are physically tough enough. Basketball and soccer offer a chance to play and practice almost all year.

But what if you want something different?

Eight year old Brayden Hughett, who is a third grader at Critzer Elementary School, decided he wanted to try karate. A quick trip to Pyles Combat Fighting System in Pulaski gave him a chance to watch what was going on, and in August he decided he liked it enough to give it a chance.

“We found karate while looking for an alternative to rec league sports,” his father Brandon Hughett said this week. “He’s been going to the training twice a week since he started and so far it’s been a great experience. It’s been a great way to keep him involved and active, while also teaching him some valuable lessons about hard work.”

Fast forward to almost six months later, and Brayden and his parents decided to give a tournament a try. Last weekend he traveled with his parents to Winston Salem, NC for the NBL Super Grands World Championships.

NBL stands for National Blackbelt League and has members across the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. Hundreds of martial artists participate in tournaments around the country each year, accumulating points that help earn them a ranking for the finals. At the finals, the martial artists compete for the top spot in each age group and the title of “World Champion.”

“Since Brayden hadn’t competed in any other tournaments he was allowed to enter as a wild card,” his father said. “However this meant “climbing the ladder” in a single elimination event and fighting continuously until he lost with essentially no break between bouts.“

While the experience was a new one for Brayden, he performed well.

In his first match he defeated a young man from Mexico. In his second match he took on and beat a guy from Guatemala. In his third fight, inexperience finally caught up to him a little bit. He lost that match by 2 points, leaving him in seventh place for his division.

“This was certainly a learning experience for Brayden and for us,” his father said. “We had no previous experience in karate or martial arts. Brayden really loves it and is enjoying himself. He’s planning to travel and compete in several tournaments throughout 2017. The discipline and self confidence, along with the sense of accomplishment he’s getting, is really gratifying as a parent. With several studios in and around the New River Valley, I think more parents would let their kids give it a try if they knew it was an option.”

Written by: Editor on January 12, 2017.

