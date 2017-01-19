Hospital offering weight program

LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski is starting an Adult Weight Management program conducted by registered Dietitians.

CORE4TM by Sodexo (formerly known as Create Your Weight) is a 12-week program that encompasses nutrition education, physical activity and the role of behavioral therapy in weight reduction and weight management. It provides participants with the knowledge and tools needed to successfully manage their weight forever by making better choices.

Nutrition education focuses on basic nutrition components, calorie composition, food portions, supplements, food preparation, dining out, food labels and shopping tips.

