Herbert Eligh Pack

Herbert Eligh Pack, 80, of Dublin, Va., devoted and loving husband, father, and the greatest granddaddy, was born July 10, 1936 in Floyd, VA., and passed away Jan. 12, 2017.

Herbert was a retired farmer and a lifelong member of Dublin Presbyterian Church. He loved his wife, his “girls,” those “babies” and the great outdoors. He served his church and those in it well. He leaves a legacy of a life lived well.

Herbert was pre-deceased by his parents, Fletcher Pack and Jessie Bowman Pack both of Dublin, Va.; two sisters, Sadie Pack, Dublin, Va., and Mildred Simmons, Jacksonville, Fla.; three brothers-in-law, Ernie Simmons, Jacksonville, Fla., Johnny Wilson of Pulaski, Va. and Gary Andrews of Dublin, Va.

Herbert is survived by and will dearly be missed by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth W. Pack of Dublin, Va.; his “girls,” Becky Blankenship of Dublin, Va. and Debbie Keener and her husband, David, of Draper, Va.; one granddaughter, Brandi Alley and her husband, Steve, of Riner, Va.; one grandson, Cody Keener of Nashville, Tenn., and his “babies,” two great grandchildren, Graham and Anna Alley.

Herbert leaves five brothers and their spouses,

Johnny Pack and wife, Betty, of Sugar Grove, Fla., Eston (Pete) Pack and wife, Sherry, of Odenton, Md., Donald Pack and wife, Ina, of Fairlawn, Va., Kenneth (Butch) Pack and wife, Marsha, of Dublin, Va., and Clifton Pack and wife, Helen, of Fairlawn, Va.

He also leaves four sisters and spouses, India Wilson of Pulaski, Va., Barbara (Bobbie) Weddle and husband, Howard, (Jr.) of Fairlawn, Va., Linda (Billie) Andrews of Pulaski, Va., Wanda Jones of Pulaski, Va., and numerous loved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all his morning walking crew at Randolph Park for being his friend and keeping a watch over him. Remember him as you make your laps, always enjoy the park and each other.

Guests and friends will be received Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Dublin Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Olan Whitener Jr. presiding. Interment will follow at New Dublin Presbyterian Cemetery in Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dublin Presbyterian Church in Herbert’s memory.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 16, 2017.

