Hancock, Draper woman held in shooting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 68-year-old Draper woman is being held without bond in connection with a shooting in the Draper section of the county Tuesday afternoon.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Patricia Ann Hancock was arrested Wednesday on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Pulaski County Sheriff Jim Davis said deputies responded to a residence on Honaker Road in Draper after receiving a report of a gunshot wound. Officers found a male who had been shot in the arm sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Davis said the incident apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Hancock is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Pulaski County General District Court Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.

