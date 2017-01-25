Guardrail requested where Snowville man died

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Justin G. Smith died last month, not far from his home on Owens Road in Snowville, when his motorcycle went over a steep, rocky embankment.

Joseph Griffits, who also lives on the road, requested this week that a guardrail be installed at that curve, near 5715 Owens Road, where Smith lost his life on Dec. 11.

Griffits said Smith “spent his entire life in the service of others” when he spoke Monday evening to the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

