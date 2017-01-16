Grief support group launches

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A new grief support group will hold its inaugural meeting Wednesday in Radford.

“It’s born out of the need for an evening grief group for people living or working in Radford and Pulaski County,” said Drew Tucker, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church. “The church has a history of healing service ministry, and the development of the group is a natural development from that foundation.”

Tucker added that the group, which is designed to offer mutual support for people through their grief journey, is open to people of all faith backgrounds.

Future meeting times and the frequency of meetings will be decided at the first meeting. The first meeting is scheduled for Jan. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

“Everyone will be invited to share what kind of grief they’re facing, ask for specific prayer or support, and receive prayer and anointing if desired,” Tucker said.

He encourages anyone who is interested but can’t attend the first meeting to email pastor@clcradford.org or call 540-639-2671.

Written by: Editor on January 16, 2017.

Comments

comments