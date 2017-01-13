The music of Gravel Road and the Wolfe Brothers will be featured during New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club jamboree Jan. 14. The music begins at 6 p.m. in Edwards Hall, room 117, on the Dublin campus.
Gravel Road is a youth bluegrass band hailing from the New River Valley. They formed in 2013 and have developed into a powerful vocal and instrumental group.
The group plays a variety of styles including bluegrass, gospel and traditional string band music. They placed second at Galax Fiddlers Convention and have a CD, First Time Around.
