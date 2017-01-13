Gravel Road, Wolfe Brothers to perform at NRCC jamboree

The music of Gravel Road and the Wolfe Brothers will be featured during New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club jamboree Jan. 14. The music begins at 6 p.m. in Edwards Hall, room 117, on the Dublin campus.

Gravel Road is a youth bluegrass band hailing from the New River Valley. They formed in 2013 and have developed into a powerful vocal and instrumental group.

The group plays a variety of styles including bluegrass, gospel and traditional string band music. They placed second at Galax Fiddlers Convention and have a CD, First Time Around.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2017.

Comments

comments