Glencoe hosting ‘2016 in Review’ art show

RADFORD — Glencoe Museum & Gallery is hosting the art show, “2016 in Review,” featuring the works of artists who showed their works in the gallery during 2016.

The Gallery will celebrate the show’s opening with a reception Jan. 12, 5-7 p.m.

The show includes the works of Leslie Roberts Gregg, Tom Wilkinson, Mack Hilton, Nick Umstead, Jeni Benos and Radford Photography Club, consisting of Rose Mary Cornett, Lucy Gilmore, Joyce Sims and Jim Wheeler. Works feature a wide array of styles and media, including painting, photography and collage.

The Gallery at Glencoe is a great community venue for local artists to exhibit their talents and for the public to see the artistic traditions of the region.

The gallery is just one component of Glencoe Museum & Gallery. The museum is three museums in one: house museum, history museum and art gallery. There is always something new to see at Glencoe.

There is no admission charge for the art show. “2016 in Review” will be on display throughout January.

Written by: Editor on January 5, 2017.

Comments

comments