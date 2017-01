Girl Scouts mark milestone with new cookie

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A century ago, Muskogee, Oklahoma’s Mistletoe Girl Scout Troop baked and sold cookies in a high school cafeteria as a service project.

The idea spread to other troops as a way to raise funds for activities, community projects and educational activities. Today, what became known as the Girl Scout Cookie Program has grown into the world’s largest entrepreneurial training program for girls.

