Get thinner to be a winner in 2017

You’ve seen The Biggest Loser™ on TV, now it’s your turn to change your life and begin the journey towards a healthy lifestyle.

Pulaski YMCA and The Southwest Times are beginning a “Thin It to Win It” competition Jan. 16. They challenge all area businesses and individuals to form teams and participate. This is a great chance to hit the path of fitness and be part of the journey for better health in our Pulaski community.

Registration runs Jan. 3-13. Participants’ names and team members will be recorded and the first weigh-in will be held. The cost to participate is only $25, with proceeds going towards prize money for winning individuals and teams.

Those who do not have a team can still participate by joining a YMCA team or registering as an individual.

Weekly weigh-ins will be held on Friday’s and overall percentage of weight-loss, as well as overall pounds lost, will be calculated for each team and individual.

First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded to the team/teams and individual/individuals that lose the most weight based on the overall percentage of pounds lost.

Teams cannot exceed eight members and must consist of at least two. The 12-week competition runs Jan. 16 through April 14.

This year, Pulaski YMCA will be offering a couple of free classes for contest participants, along with healthy recipes and tips for better health and nutrition. Dates and times for the classes will be announced at a later date.

Call the Y today at 980-3671 for more information. Ask for Allison or Adam, or stop by and pick-up a registration sheet and waiver form at the YMCA, 615 Oakhurst Ave.

Don’t forget to register by the Jan. 16 deadline.

Written by: Editor on January 3, 2017.

