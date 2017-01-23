Widgetized Section

Free state, federal tax prep services offered

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Commissioner of the Revenue’s office is teaming up with New River Community Action (NRCA) to offer free state and federal income tax preparation services for qualifying county citizens.

Trina Rupe, commissioner of the revenue, points out that her office has always offered free state income tax return preparation, but this is the first time federal tax return services are being offered.

“This is a free service that we are excited about offering to the citizens,” Rupe said.

Written by: Editor on January 23, 2017.

