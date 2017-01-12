Four-year resident of Dublin shelter finds a home

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Clapton has stood guard at the Humane Society of Pulaski County shelter in Dublin for the last four years.

“He would be perched on the window seat, and sort of oversaw the shelter from his little throne, to speak,” said Anthony Woodyard, executive director of the organization.

Woodyard called him an “institution” at the shelter. “He was the longest standing resident of the facility. We’d all look for Clapton when we came in each day.”

But that all ended this week when Pulaski resident Lori Taylor took Clapton home.

He had been at the shelter since he was brought in as an owner-surrender in January of 2013. He was a mere kitten.

