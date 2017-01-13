Fighting Inertia

I don’t know if any of you have ever just felt “flat.” I call it “inertia,” and it has plagued me on and off throughout my life. It’s like I can’t get going and wonder if anything I do or say means anything, so why bother?

I don’t settle with this feeling but fight it because I know this is not what God has for me or for you. We are each gifted with special talents to fulfill the work of His kingdom. It may be writing, speaking, gardening, listening, cooking or even leadership. God does not intend for any of us to sit around allowing an emptiness to just fester.

What can help? Here are some of the ways I get myself motivated.

Pray.

“Lord, please help me. I’m just sitting here doing nothing with so much work to do. I am so blessed, and I don’t know why on earth you love the likes of me. I have not done enough with all the gifts you have given me. Help me Lord.”

Then, I know in my spirit He hears my prayer and WILL help me get out of this mood.

Sometimes, it’s just getting up, moving my feet, and doing the next right thing. That may be washing dishes, feeding the cat or making a grocery list. Sometimes it’s calling a friend or mailing a card to someone I have not seen in awhile.

Get in God’s Word. Read the Bible and know He is speaking to you through the pages. Read other Christian authors who may experience what you are going through. The Lord speaks through the elect – His anointed – His chosen ones.

Today, I read something in an online devotional that gave me pause. When the author said You will only get out of a situation what you put in it, I had the Holy Spirit “AHA” moment. Why would I expect to get anything out of just sitting around with this flat and depressing inertia? I was getting out of it exactly what I was putting in it. Nothing reaps nothing!

With that moment, I got out all my references, my Bible and computer, and I began to write. First this blog post, then some material for upcoming women’s conferences and THEN – the Holy Grail – my book!

Thank you Lord for never giving up on me and reminding me of the little time we have left to make a difference on this earth. For anyone to reap purpose, we must be purposeful!

“… A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; but the one who sows to please the Sprit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” Galatians 6: 7-9

