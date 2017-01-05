Everett Eugene England

Everett Eugene England, age 82, of Dublin, Va., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Skyline Nursing Home in Floyd, Va.

Born March 30, 1934 in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Riley and Lucille England. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and children’s mother, Carol Lee Roberts England; daughter, Rhonda Pennington and 10 brothers and sisters. He was a member of the Community Christian Church where he served as an elder.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Vaughan England of Dublin, Va.; son, Edward and Jerri England of Meadows of Dan, Va.; step-daughter, Teresa and George Puckett of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Barrett and Rett; step-grandchildren, Brian and Shannon; great-granddaughter, Carlea; sister, Stella Muncy of War, W.Va., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m., at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Minister Eddie Callahan officiating. Entombment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin, Va.

The family will receive friends Friday, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes-Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.

